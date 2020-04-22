Discover Australian Associated Press

Mutual obligation requirements for welfare recipients have been iced for another month. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Welfare job-hunting activity still on hold

By Daniel McCulloch

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 12:11:34

Welfare recipients will not need to look for work for at least another month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A suspension of mutual obligation requirements such as job interviews has been extended until May 22.

Employment agencies will remain open but job seekers won’t be punished for not attending appointments.

Greens senator Rachel Siewert said the extension was only a temporary fix and argued mutual obligations should be suspended for six months.

“This ad hoc approach to mutual obligations is very unfair to people accessing our social safety net who are already under additional stress during this period,” she said on Wednesday.

“They do not need the threat of payment suspension or losing a payment looming over their head.”

