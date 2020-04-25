Anzac torch passes to this generation: PM

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queenslander Mikaela Gonzalez will play trumpet at the end of her home's driveway to mark Anzac Day. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Anzac torch passes to this generation: PM

By Paul Osborne

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 06:14:37

Scott Morrison has reminded all Australians the Anzacs have passed on a torch to be carried into the future.

The prime minister drew on the words of his wartime predecessor John Curtin as he gave the address to a crowd-free commemorative service – held inside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra in line with coronavirus restrictions.

“Here in Canberra, on this day, 75 years ago and the midst of war, our then Prime Minister John Curtin, called for every citizen to give equal measure of devotion, what our servicemen and women give every day.,” Mr Morrison said. 

“He reminded Australia that the original Anzacs handed on a torch, clenched and carried high, and that is passed on to every generation of Australians.

“This Anzac Day, it’s been passed to us. And so together, with faith in each other, and guided by the lives and examples of those who’ve gone before, we grasp that torch and we raise it high again lighting up the Anzac dawn. Lest we forget.”

Mr Morrison delivered his speech alongside the roll of honour, which marks the names of 102,000 men and women who have died in service.

“Through these 102,000 men and women, and the millions more who’ve worn our nation’s uniform, we come to understand what love of family, community and country truly means,” Mr Morrison said.

He also paid tribute to his grandfather Gunner Leslie John (Sandy) Smith, who served Australia in Sir Roden Cutler VC’s 2nd 5th Field Regiment as part of the AIF’s 7th Division in WWII.

One of those whose family member is named on the honour roll is retired Wing Commander and service nurse, Sharon Bown, whose great-uncle Private Albert Arthur Reader landed at Gallipoli 105 years ago.

She told the service all Australians had the opportunity to cast themselves in the image of those who served.

“Let us do more than just honour those who have defended Australia,” she said.

“In this time of crisis, let us realise the innate capacity within each of us … to unite and to protect the more vulnerable among us.

“To realise that the qualities for which we honour the Anzacs live on in each of us – endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour, mateship and devotion, to duty to each other, to Australia.”

A didgeridoo sounded the beginning of the national commemorative service.

Marches have been cancelled for only the third time – the last time in 1942 and previously during the devastating Spanish flu outbreak.

Following The Ode, The Last Post, a minute’s silence and Reveille, Australians have been encouraged to stand in their driveways at 6am with a candle or torch to light up the dawn.

Many, such as Queensland girl Mikaela Gonzalez, plan to play instruments such as bugles and trumpets.

Latest news

politics

Anzac torch passes to this generation: PM

Anzac Day commemorations have begun with a national service at the Australian War Memorial, but without the thousands who normally attend.

war

SA prepares for Anzac Day like none before

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says this Anzac Day is one like never before, but remains a solemn occasion.

health

Ninth Tas virus death, lockdown extended

A 79-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Tasmania, taking the state's toll to nine, as tough retail restrictions in the northwest are extended.

politics

More virus outbreaks coming for Australia

The chief medical officer has described Australia as the safest place in the world, but there are warnings the country will see further coronavirus outbreaks.

health

Sydney beaches closed after crowds descend

Randwick City Council has been forced to close its patrolled beaches after crowds gathered on the sand and in the water flouting coronavirus restrictions.

news

war

SA prepares for Anzac Day like none before

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says this Anzac Day is one like never before, but remains a solemn occasion.

sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.