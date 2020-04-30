NT lifts restrictions as virus toll rises

The Northern Territory will be the first government to lift major coronavirus restrictions, creating a national test case for life returning to normal.

NT chief minister Michael Gunner has announced pubs and restaurants will reopen on May 15, while public swimming pools, fishing with friends and golf will restart in Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged a national cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders in mid-May as crucial to lifting some social and economic clamps.

The NT’s low number of coronavirus cases has prompted the lifting of restrictions, however border closures are set to remain in place indefinitely.

The eased rules could provide a blueprint for other jurisdictions due to make critical decisions about restarting economic and social activity in coming weeks.

Australia’s death toll sits at 91 after an 86-year-old died in Tasmania’s northwest.

More than 5600 of the 6746 people diagnosed with coronavirus nationally have recovered.

One million Australians are expected to apply for unemployment benefits because of economic destruction stemming from the disease.

People on JobSeeker rose by about 500,000 from February to April, with another 400,000 expected to apply by September, a parliamentary committee heard on Thursday.

The federal opposition is concerned about what will happen when the pandemic is contained and the doubled payments end.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is confident the health system is equipped to deal with fresh outbreaks after Australia suppressed the virus.

“If a second wave does occur, we’ll deal with it quickly and we’ll respond to it,” he said.

Infection rates have grown overseas after strict lockdown measures were lifted, with Germany the latest example after easing rules last week.

But Mr Morrison is adamant Australia can lift restrictions in a safe way.

“Of course, there will be outbreaks. That is what living with the virus will be like,” he said.

“That is why the protections that we put in place for a COVID-safe Australia are so important.”

Testing, contract tracing and quick, effective responses to outbreaks are considered key benchmarks in edging back towards normal life.

There are 10 million new testing kits set to flood into Australia, giving authorities scope to screen people in a targeted but more widespread way.

The COVIDSafe tracing app has been downloaded by almost three million Australians, putting it on course to achieve an effective take-up rate.

Health authorities are also confident there is capacity within intensive care units to treat outbreaks of the disease.

Australian manufacturers will receive almost $50 million in federal funding to help create new jobs during the pandemic.

A new production line is being bankrolled in South Australia to bring the Polly Waffle chocolate bar back to life.

National cabinet will meet on Friday to work out guidelines for elite and community sport to return as debate continues over the AFL and NRL restarting.

The meeting of state and federal leaders will also look at the expanded testing regime to be conducted with the new kits.