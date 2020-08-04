Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID

A high school and primary school in south-western Sydney are closed due after three students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bonnyrigg High School and Greenway Park Public School are both closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning and contact tracing and students have been advised to self-isolate.

“All students will undertake at home learning tomorrow,” Bonnyrigg High School said on its website on Monday night.

Bonnyrigg High is closed on Tuesday to complete contact tracing and have the school cleaned, the post says.

“All staff and students are asked to self-isolate while contact tracing occurs,” it says.

Greenway Park Public School said students will learn from home on Tuesday after two students tested positive to COVID-19.

Further advice will be provided on Tuesday on when the school can reopen.

The NSW Education Department was told by NSW Health that one student from Bonnyrigg High and two from Greenway Park Public had tested positive for COVID-19.

NSW Health has requested anyone linked to the schools who has been unwell or has flu-like symptoms to be get tested.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Glady Berejiklian has warned the state could toughen border restrictions with Victoria after a baby from Victoria was among the state’s latest cases of the disease.

“If we have to do more, we will,” she said on Monday.

NSW reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday – four of which were returned travellers from overseas or Victoria, and one with no known source.

Another four cases announced from the weekend included a 52-year-old woman, her son, daughter-in-law and their baby.

The family had recently returned from Melbourne to Wagga Wagga in the Riverina region and went into self-isolation as required.

The government has strongly recommended people wear masks in high-risk situations as the state enters what Ms Berejiklian calls a critical phase in the battle against the virus.

The premier herself revealed she now carries a mask at all times and again urged public-facing workers, worshippers, people living near community clusters and those in enclosed spaces to wear face mask.

Ms Berejiklian has stopped short of making masks compulsory, for now.