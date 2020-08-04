Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to tighten NSW border restrictions if needed. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

health

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID

By AAP

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 06:57:43

A high school and primary school in south-western Sydney are closed due after three students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bonnyrigg High School and Greenway Park Public School are both closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning and contact tracing and students have been advised to self-isolate.

“All students will undertake at home learning tomorrow,” Bonnyrigg High School said on its website on Monday night.

Bonnyrigg High is closed on Tuesday to complete contact tracing and have the school cleaned, the post says.

“All staff and students are asked to self-isolate while contact tracing occurs,” it says.

Greenway Park Public School said students will learn from home on Tuesday after two students tested positive to COVID-19.

Further advice will be provided on Tuesday on when the school can reopen.

The NSW Education Department was told by NSW Health that one student from Bonnyrigg High and two from Greenway Park Public had tested positive for COVID-19. 

NSW Health has requested anyone linked to the schools who has been unwell or has flu-like symptoms to be get tested.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Glady Berejiklian has warned the state could toughen border restrictions with Victoria after a baby from Victoria was among the state’s latest cases of the disease.

“If we have to do more, we will,” she said on Monday.

NSW reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday – four of which were returned travellers from overseas or Victoria, and one with no known source.

Another four cases announced from the weekend included a 52-year-old woman, her son, daughter-in-law and their baby.

The family had recently returned from Melbourne to Wagga Wagga in the Riverina region and went into self-isolation as required.

The government has strongly recommended people wear masks in high-risk situations as the state enters what Ms Berejiklian calls a critical phase in the battle against the virus.

The premier herself revealed she now carries a mask at all times and again urged public-facing workers, worshippers, people living near community clusters and those in enclosed spaces to wear face mask.

Ms Berejiklian has stopped short of making masks compulsory, for now.

Latest news

health

Infected Qld man was a security contractor

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is calling for a review of the travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into Queensland.

health

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID

A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus.

health

Victoria eyes workers permit for virus

Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted at a permit system to identify essential workers, with the number of Victorian businesses allowed open to shrink further.

health

More ADF troops to fight Vic virus battle

Disaster payments will be available for Victorians from the federal government, as more troops are expected to be deployed to help the state battle coronavirus.

health

Retail hit hard amid Vic virus measures

The Victorian government has announced a sweeping shutdown of retail as well as tight restrictions on construction to curb the city's coronavirus outbreak.

news

health

Infected Qld man was a security contractor

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is calling for a review of the travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into Queensland.

sport

soccer

Owner puts A-League's Mariners up for sale

Central Coast owner Mike Charlesworth has put the A-League club up for sale following the Mariners' ending their 2019-20 campaign on Monday.

world

virus diseases

WHO urges world to 'do it all' on virus

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says face masks should become a symbol of solidarity around the world.