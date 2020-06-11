Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's recycling industry says it creates 9 jobs for every 10,000 tonnes of dumped materials. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

We’re a resources industry: waste sector

By Rebecca Gredley

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 12:50:31

Garbage collectors want Australians to view their work as part of the resources industry alongside minerals, energy and water.

National Waste and Recycling Industry Council chief Rose Reid said the waste sector went far beyond providing a community service to protect hygiene and health

“There is significant value the industry can provide to Australia’s economy, society and the environment,” she told a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday.

“Similar to mineral resources, energy, water, agriculture – substantial materials and energy that can be used to improve quality of life within Australia.”

Ms Reid said the absence of a market for recovered materials and a lack of national vision on the sector’s infrastructure needs were preventing innovation.

Inconsistent collection methods across councils weren’t helping either.

“Without good separation of waste at source we’re creating more cost and making it more difficult to recover quality materials,” she said.

There are also different regulations for the waste industry in each state and territory.

“All of these factors lead to uncertainty and confusion for our industry, which limits the desire to invest and innovate in new technologies to deliver better outcomes.”

The inquiry is looking at ways to reduce the millions of tonnes of waste discarded in landfill and waterways in Australia each year.

Veolia boss Danny Conlon says the right technologies exist but Australia needs a better framework for the industry.

He says regulation should be consistent, and there should be subsidies, levies, taxes on things that aren’t recycled, and a ban on items going to landfill in some circumstances.

Mr Conlon told the committee three jobs are created for every 10,000 tonnes of waste put into landfill, compared to nine jobs for the same amount recycled.

