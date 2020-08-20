Discover Australian Associated Press

Wesfarmers has recorded a 69 per cent drop in net profit in its full-year results. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Wesfarmers’ 69% profit fall on write-down

By Steven Deare

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 11:48:59

Booming sales at Bunnings and Officeworks through the pandemic may have been a bright spot in Wesfarmers’ full-year results, but the conglomerate had 69 per cent drop in net profit.

Wesfarmers reported a $1.69 billion profit, down from $5.51 billion for 2019, partly due to $461 million in impairments including the troubled Target brand name, restructuring Kmart operations and costs in its industrial and safety business.

Wesfarmers is converting a number of Target stores to Kmarts as shoppers spend less at the former.

The group also no longer has the revenue from businesses it sold in 2019 such as the Bengalla Coal Mine in NSW, Kmart Tyre and Auto Service, Quadrant Energy and the demerger of Coles.

Yet the good news for the company was full-year sales were up 13.9 per cent at Bunnings, 20.4 per cent at Officeworks and 7.2 per cent at its Kmart group, which includes Target.

Online sales rose 60 per cent to $2.1 billion.

Customers spending more time at home due to COVID-19 restrictions were the reason for the improved sales.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 77 cents, and a special dividend of 18 cents from the sales of the group’s stake in Coles. Both are fully franked.

This is lower than the 2019 final dividend of 78 cents, and special dividend of 100 cents.

Shares were trading down 0.29 per cent to $48.74 at 1139 AEST.

Latest sport

cricket

Langer forecasts a summer of compromises

National coach Justin Langer, whose team depart soon for the UK, says playing cricket in the COVID-19 era will come with challenges, compromises and complexity.

golf

Scott still yearns to be a golf 'legend'

He's just turned 40 but Australia's former world No.1 Adam Scott still hopes to finish up as a 'golf legend' with at least five major championships to his name.

soccer

City outgun understrength Western United

Melbourne City have comfortably ended Western United's recent runs of wins as Jamie Maclaren bagged a double to wrap up the A-League Golden Boot.

Australian rules football

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Annesley defends NRL process on Proctor

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

news

health

Vic active cases drop by more than 2000

Victoria has recorded 13 new coronavirus fatalities, taking the state's death toll to 376 and the national figure to 463, but active cases have dropped by 2291.

sport

world

virus diseases

Spain, German virus rise highest since May

Health authorities in countries including Spain, Germany, South Korea and India have urged vigilance amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases.