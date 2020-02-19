Wesfarmers admits extra $24m underpayment

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Wesfarmers' first-half net profit from continuing operations was up 6.0 per cent$1.14 billion. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

earnings forecast

Wesfarmers admits extra $24m underpayment

By Alex Druce

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 09:52:33

Wesfarmers has slashed its payout after admitting to $24 million in staff underpayments – including $9 million at Target – in a first-half result otherwise buoyed by the retail performance of Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks.

The firm on Wednesday identified in its results for the six months to December 31 a “payroll remediation” of $15 million for its industrial and safety division, as well as the $9 million Target figure.  

The company said it was otherwise pleased with improved comparative sales growth at Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks, though Target recorded a worse-than-expected $67 million sales slump.

Wesfarmers’ former stablemate Coles on Tuesday said it was expecting a $20 million hit after managers at its supermarkets and liquor division were underpaid over the past six years.

Wesfarmers also admitted in November last year it had discovered superannuation underpayments at Bunnings, with that hit reaching $6.1 million. 

The company gave little extra detail about the latest underpayments in Wednesday’s results. 

“Following the payroll errors previously identified, Wesfarmers’ businesses have conducted extensive reviews of their respective payroll systems and processes,” the company said in its release to the ASX. 

“As a result of these reviews, some additional payroll errors have been identified.” 

Factoring in the impact of the new leasing standards and discontinued operations, Wesfarmers’ first half statutory net profit dropped to $1.21 billion from $4.54 billion a year ago when the company’s coffers were flush after the demerger with Coles and divestment of Bengalla.

The company’s interim dividend has been shaved to 75 cents per share, fully franked, down from a fully franked $1 interim dividend a year ago, when a $1 special dividend was also paid.

Wesfarmers’ net profit from continuing operations was $1.14 billion for the half – up 6.0 per cent from $1.08 billion a year ago when new lease standards are stripped out.

Earnings from continuing operations – not accounting for interest on lease liabilities – fell 0.5 per cent to $1.64 billion compared with a year ago.

Earnings across the Kmart Group, which includes Target, as well as the Catch Group from August 12, fell 9.9 per cent to $345 million before leasing standards.  

Kmart’s 5.5 per cent comparable sales growth swung from a 0.6 per cent decline a year ago, with revenue at the discount department store up $241 million or 7.6 per cent to $4.99 billion.

Target’s comparable sales went the other way, falling 2.3 per cent compared with 0.5 per cent growth a year ago. 

Pre-leasing standards, Bunnings accelerated to 4.7 per cent same store sales growth from 4.0 per cent a year ago. 

Wesfarmers also announced on Tuesday it had sold a 4.9 per cent stake in Coles for $1.05 billion.

The company retains a 10.1 per cent stake in the supermarket chain and the right to nominate a director to the Coles board.

WESFARMERS FIRST-HALF RESULT

* Total revenue up 6.0 pct to $15.25b

* Net profit from continuing operations up 6.0pct to $1.14b, not including leasing standards

* Earnings from continuing operations down 0.5pct to $1.64b, not including leasing standards

* Statutory net profit $1.21b vs $4.54b a year ago

* Interim dividend 75 cents, fully franked vs $1 a year ago and a $1 special dividend.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hill among St Kilda's AFL leadership group

Trade period recruit Bradley Hill is a surprise inclusion in a revamped St Kilda leadership group for the 2020 AFL season.

Australian rules football

Hardwick gives up on Rance AFL comeback

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick doesn't expect Alex Rance to return to the club and has played down chances of the Tigers luring Darcy Moore from Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Rep football boosts AFL players: Longmire

Sydney and All Stars coach John Longmire says AFL players will always relish any chance to experience representative football and play alongside rivals.

Australian rules football

Hardwick 'avoids' Prestia after Vic snub

Damien Hardwick faced some tough decisions when picking the Victorian team for the AFL's bushfire relief game, but the hardest related to Dion Prestia.

rugby league

Seibold to look at Broncos' new NRL spine

Brodie Croft and Jack Bird have been named to play in Brisbane's NRL trial against North Queensland in Cairns.

news

health

Aussies on virus-hit ship prepare to leave

After more than two weeks stuck on a coronavirus-hit ship in Japan, about 200 Australians are set to be evacuated to Darwin for another 14 days of isolation.

sport

Australian rules football

Hill among St Kilda's AFL leadership group

Trade period recruit Bradley Hill is a surprise inclusion in a revamped St Kilda leadership group for the 2020 AFL season.

world

virus diseases

Hubei province nearing 2,000 virus deaths

The number of deaths from coronavirus in China's Hubei province has risen by 132 to 1,921, taking the total number of cases in the province to 61,682.