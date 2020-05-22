Wesfarmers write-offs after Target review

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Wesfarmers will close a number of Target stores and convert others to Kmart stores. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Wesfarmers write-offs after Target review

By AAP

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 09:47:14

Wesfarmers has outlined writedowns of up to $650 million in its full year accounts and store closures after completing the first phase of a review into its underperforming Target business.

The Perth-based conglomerate will take a pre-tax charge of between $430 million and $480 million on its Kmart Group business, which includes an impairment of the Target brand.

The company says it will convert 10 to 40 Target stores and 52 Country Target stores to Kmart stores. 

It will also close 10 to 25 large format stores and 50 small format Target Country stores. 

Wesfarmers will also incur $120 million to $170 million in restructuring costs and provisions in Kmart Group.

“The actions announced reflect our continued focus on investing in Kmart, a business with a compelling customer offer and strong competitive advantages, while also improving the viability of Target by addressing some of its structural challenges by simplifying the business model,”  Wesfarmers chief executive Rob Scott said.  

The conglomerate has also outlined non-cash impairment of $300 million in its Industrial and Safety division following the deterioration in economic conditions since the first-half results.

The restructuring is expected to be implemented over the next twelve months with the majority occurring in calendar year 2021.

It said staff in Target stores being converted would be employed by Kmart, while those in stores being shut would be considered for new roles across the wider group, including in Bunnings and Officeworks.

The group is continuing its assessment of strategic options for a commercially viable Target and its remaining store network.

Wesfarmers also said it will recognise a $290 million gain on its sale of 10 per cent interest in Coles and one-off pre-tax gain of $221 million on revaluation of the remaining Coles investment. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

rugby league

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can't afford to buy into the hype.

soccer

Soccer's golden generation desire change

Australia's 'golden generation' of soccer stars has united in a passionate plea to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

news

politics

State border closures a worry for aviation

Federal Transport Minister Michael McCormack says the future of domestic airlines could hinge on when states open borders.

sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

world

politics

China set to impose new HK security law

The US has warned China it will react strongly if Beijing imposes new national security legislation on Hong Kong that imposes more control over the city.