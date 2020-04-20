Discover Australian Associated Press

Lachie Hunter is reportedly standing down as vice captain at the Western Bulldogs. Image by Hamish Blair/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs’ VC Hunter to step down

By Anna Harrington

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 22:26:18

Western Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as the AFL club’s vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

There were multiple reports on Monday night that Hunter, who was only promoted to vice-captain in December, had offered to relinquish the position – though the Bulldogs aren’t expected to officially announce sanctions until at least Tuesday.

Hunter, 25, allegedly crashed into four cars in Middle Park at about 8.45pm on Thursday night.

Police were called following reports a Toyota SUV had crashed into the parked cars on Wright Street.

When officers arrived, the Toyota SUV was found but Hunter had left the scene.

Hunter was found in South Yarra and also fined $1652 in breach of the coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria Police on Friday said a Middle Park man was given a preliminary breath test and a subsequent evidentiary breath test, returning a reading of 0.123.

Hunter will be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters.

His teammates Bailey Smith and Billy Gowers were also drawn into the situation.

Smith was understood to have driven Hunter to Gowers’ South Yarra home after the incident.

As a result, Smith received a fine for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, while Gowers was given a warning.

Hunter has played 129 AFL games for the Bulldogs since making his debut in 2013, including winning the 2016 premiership.

He was elevated to the club’s leadership group in 2018, won the club’s best and fairest award that year and signed a five-year deal in 2019.

