Customer numbers at Westfield shopping centres rose to 86 per cent of the pre-virus level. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Westfield shoppers near pre-virus levels

By Steven Deare

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 09:46:26

Shoppers seem to be flocking back to stores, with the owner of Westfield centres in Australia saying customer visits are at 86 per cent of the level at the same time a year ago.

Visitor numbers have been helped by 92 per cent of stores trading at the Australian centres, following temporary closures.

Owner Scentre Group says more stores will reopen next month, following the relaxation in coronavirus restrictions.

It said cinemas, gyms and more dining outlets would reopen in July when more social distancing restrictions are eased.

At Westfield centres in New Zealand, 94 per cent of stores are trading. Social distancing restrictions are no longer required as the virus has been eliminated there.

Scentre Group director customer experience Phil McAveety said shoppers’ spending habits were consistent with earlier in the pandemic.

Supermarkets were performing well and spending on fashion and beauty had bounced back, he said.

