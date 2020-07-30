Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Westpac will bring back 1000 call centre jobs back to Australia. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Financial Services

Westpac bringing back call centre jobs

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 11:27:23

Westpac says it will bring back around 1,000 call centre jobs to Australia from overseas to meet growing demand for customer assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westpac said the roles will be spread out over regional and metro areas and will be filled by new and existing employees.

The process will take a year and will lead to a rise in costs of about $45 million a year by the end of fiscal 2021.

“We will also be returning all dedicated voice roles to Australia to enhance the capacity of our existing call centres,” Chief Executive Officer Peter King said in a statement.

“This will mean when a customer calls us, it will be answered by someone in Australia.”

The move by Australia’s second-largest bank comes as the country’s unemployment rate shot up in June to a 22-year high of 7.4 per cent as the pandemic forced large-scale job losses across the country.

Since late last year, Westpac has been grappling with a major money-laundering scandal, where it is alleged to have enabled millions of illegal payments, including between known child sex offenders, drawing widespread scrutiny.

Latest sport

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

rugby league

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

news

virus diseases

Australia's virus death toll rises to 189

Australia's death toll has risen to 189 after 13 more people died in Victoria, with the state setting new grim records as the outbreak continues.

sport

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.