Westpac exits Pendal in $185m stake sale

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Westpac has sold it remaining stake in Pendal for $185 million. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Financial Services

Westpac exits Pendal in $185m stake sale

By AAP

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 09:01:20

Westpac has sold its remaining 9.5 per cent stake in fund manager Pendal Group for about $185.4 million.

Westpac’s announcement was in line with its plans to sell the remaining 31 million shares in the investment firm, after a previous sale of Pendal shares in 2017. 

Shares were sold to institutional investors at $5.98 each, a 4 per cent discount to Pendal’s closing share price on Wednesday.

Westpac expects to add about 2.0 basis points to the bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio and will record a post-tax gain of $32 million.

Last month, Pendal, earlier known as BT Investment Management, reported a 14 per cent decline in funds under management in the first-half led by $2 billion worth of outflows from the Westpac book.

