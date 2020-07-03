Westpac finds underpayments to 8000 staff

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Westpac will need to pay $8 million in long service leave dues and interest to about 8000 staff. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

banking

Westpac finds underpayments to 8000 staff

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 13:51:10

Westpac says it has discovered incorrect payments of long service leave to some staff due to calculation errors. 

As a result, Australia’s second-largest lender will pay around $8 million in total, including interest, to around 8,000 people who were underpaid their long service leave. 

Others who have been overpaid will not be asked repay any money, it said.

The bank said the errors were identified as part of a review of Westpac’s payroll and long service leave arrangements.

It said different long service leave entitlement rules applied to different employees based on their employment history and work arrangements and its payroll system didn’t correctly capture the right methodology every time.

“We apologise to anyone impacted by these errors and our priority is to make payments as soon as possible,” Group Executive for Enterprise Services Alastair Welsh said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“We are committed to putting things right for our people and preventing the issue from re-occurring, and we will continue to check our processes to ensure employees receive their correct entitlements,” he added.

Westpac is the latest major company to investigate staff underpayments.

In June, National Australia Bank announced it had found underpayments to about 1500 employees and would pay $1.3 million, including superannuation and interest, as compensation.

Other companies that have had to pay back millions of dollars to staff in recent months include Qantas, Woolworths, Wesfarmers and Super Retail, with wage scandals particularly engulfing the hospitality and retail sectors.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

sport

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

After positive COVID-19 tests on June 23, world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife are now reportedly free of the disease.

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

news

health

Harwin reinstated, NSW virus fine pulled

NSW Liberal MP Don Harwin has had his $1000 fine for breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions in April withdrawn in court and he has been reinstated to cabinet.

sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.