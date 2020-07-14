Discover Australian Associated Press

Westpac has handed its chief financial officer post to KPMG partner Michael Rowland. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

banking

Westpac names Rowland as finance boss

By Steven Deare

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 08:45:36

Westpac has named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its new chief financial officer amid management changes at the bank.

Mr Rowland currently works in management consulting, specialising in financial services, and has previously held senior roles at the ANZ and ING banks.

His expertise in business restructuring, productivity and revenue programs, and disciplined financial management would help make Westpac a simpler bank, chief executive Peter King said.

Mr King was chief financial officer before taking the top job in March.

The bank said Mr Rowland will join later in the year.

