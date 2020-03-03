Discover Australian Associated Press

Westpac and CBA are passing along the full RBA rate cut to its variable rate home loan customers. Image by (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

mortgages

Westpac, CBA pass along full RBA rate cut

By Derek Rose

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 15:32:57

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac say they’ll both pass on the Reserve Bank’s rate cut in full to their home loan customers, saving borrowers hundreds of dollars a month.

The 0.25 per cent reduction in rates means an owner-occupier with a standard variable home loan of $400,000 will save an extra $60 per month, or $720 per year, Westpac said.

“We recognised that COVID-19 will have a direct impact on our nation’s economy and we want to provide additional support to our small business and home loan customers at this unprecedented time,” Westpac consumer CEO David Lindberg said.

Commonwealth Bank said it would also pass along the rate cut in full. 

“In responding to this latest official interest rate cut we have examined the important role we play in supporting the Australian economy and the unique set of circumstances facing the country,” CBA retail banking chief Angus Sullivan said.

He said that CBA’s standard variable rate would become one of the lowest on record, and that the bank would keep reviewing its pricing to make sure it was sustainable for the long term.  

CBA said for owner-occupiers with principal and interest home loans, the interest rate would drop on March 24 to 4.55 per cent. 

Westpac said the home loan rate changes would come into effect on March 17, dropping the variable home loan rate for owner-occupiers with principal and interest repayments to 4.58 per cent.

Other smaller lenders including Athena and neobank 86 400 say they too would pass along the full rate cut.

