Westpac to end support for coal by 2030

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Westpac ruled out financing the Adani coalmine in 2017 but has supported other coal projects. Image by (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

Energy

Westpac to end support for coal by 2030

By Derek Rose

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 14:36:00

Westpac has pledged to end its financing of thermal coal projects by 2030, heartening activists and leaving ANZ as the only one of the big four banks not to set an exit date for its support of the fossil fuel.

Australia’s second-biggest bank on Monday said in its fourth Climate Change Position Statement and Action Plan that it would continue to support its existing thermal coal customers but not take on any new ones, while “managing our portfolio in line with a commitment to reduce our exposure to zero by 2030”.

Westpac also pledged to lend $15 billion over the next 10 years to support low-carbon solutions and technology, to continue to reduce the bank’s own emissions, and to engage with customers in emissions-intensive sectors about supporting their response to climate change.

Westpac has $370 million in exposure to thermal coal power, said Julien Vincent, the executive director of activist group Market Forces, which has been pressuring the financial industry to stop its support of fossil fuels.

In October 2018 it and NAB underwrote a $720 million lending facility to Coronado Global Resources, which is mostly a metallurgical coalminer but also provides thermal coal to the Stanwell power station in central Queensland.

Also, ANZ, NAB and Westpac have over the last four years loaned $425 million to Whitehaven Coal, Market Forces says.

At Westpac’s annual meeting in December, 16.6 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of an activist resolution to disclose Westpac’s strategies and targets regarding the reducing its exposure to fossil fuels, while in April more than 50 climate and environmental groups wrote to new chief executive Peter King urging him to set an exit date.

Commonwealth Bank last year pledged to exit thermal coal by 2030, while insurers Suncorp, QBE and IAG pledged to do so by 2025, 2030 and 2023, respectively.

NAB has pledged to end its financing of thermal coal by 2035, although climate groups regard that target as too late and misaligned with the Paris Climate Accords.

But they lauded Westpac for its announcement.

“If you run a coalmine or a coal power plant past 2030, you’ve now have to plan to do it without the two biggest banks and the three biggest insurers,” Mr Vincent said.

The Australian Conservation Foundation economic analyst May House said Westpac’s pledge left ANZ as the only one of Australia’s big four banks that have not set an end date for funding thermal coalmines and coal-fired power stations.

Mr Vincent called ANZ “the fossil fuel industry’s biggest champion in Australia. They’re right up there with CBA as the biggest lender to the sector” and because ANZ was smaller, fossil fuels made up a bigger portion of its portfolio.

An ANZ spokesman said in an email the bank “has made it unequivocally clear that the bank’s thermal coal mining exposure has, and will continue to, significantly reduce over time. And our latest disclosure shows we are acting on this.”

Since the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015, ANZ’s exposure to thermal coalmining has more than halved, while its lending to renewables projects has increased by 55 per cent.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

news

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen more cases of coronavirus have been linked to a Victorian meat processing facility, as the state government has spruiked more tax relief.

sport

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.