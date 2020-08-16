Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The boots of Luke Brooks (No.6) and Moses Mbye got Wests Tigers home against Canterbury in the NRL. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Wests Tigers beat Bulldogs in NRL thriller

By Darren Walton

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 18:20:19

Wests Tigers have kept their NRL finals hopes flickering with a last-gasp 29-28 win over Canterbury in a 10-try thriller at Bankwest Stadium.

Luke Brooks nailed a 33-metre field goal with two minutes remaining to break the deadlock after the Tigers appeared set to blow a 16-point lead against the competition cellar dwellers.

The heart-stopping victory propelled the Tigers up to ninth spot, but still four points adrift of the top eight as they bid to break the NRL’s longest finals drought.

The Tigers have finished painfully short in ninth spot the past two seasons and still require a minor miracle to scrape into the finals for the first time since 2011 despite Sunday’s great escape.

With a horror run home, ninth place would be an admirable finish this time around.

Michael Maguire’s men are the only side who will face the current top four teams over the closing six rounds.

They start next Saturday against back-to-back premiers the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, then play Penrith, fellow top-eight hopefuls Manly and South Sydney before finishing against heavyweights Melbourne and Parramatta.

It’s a wretch draw and the Tigers will almost certainly need to win all at least five games out of six to sneak into the finals.

For now, they can saviour getting out of jail against the Bulldogs.

It looked like being Benji Marshall’s day early before his half-brother Jeremy Marshall-King stole the veteran playmaker’s thunder with a decisive late play that appeared to have won Canterbury the rollercoaster match.

With the scores locked up at 22-all and the clock winding down, Marshall-King somehow managed to pop up a pass in the tackle for centre Kerrod Holland to crash over and give Canterbury the lead for the first time in the 68th minute.

But a try to Joey Leilua four minutes later and a conversion by Moses Mbye from out wide set up the grandstand finish – and the stage for Brooks to strike. 

The frenetic finish looked light years away after the Tigers raced out to a 22-6 lead after half an hour.

Marshall had a hand or boot in three of the joint venture outfit’s first four tries – to skipper Mbye, winger David Nofoaluma and a first-half double for back-rower Luke Garner.

But two tries in three minutes, to centre Marcelo Montoya and debutant interchange forward Matt Doorey, had the Bulldogs suddenly back in the contest before further tries to Aiden Tolman and Holland briefly put Canterbury in front.

If he could send a chair flying across the dressing room when his side led the Warriors at halftime barely a fortnight ago, who’d know what Maguire was capable of after seeing the Tigers squander a 16-point buffer in a loss with their season on the line.

Fortunately Brooks saved the day – and left the Bulldogs last, still behind hapless Brisbane on points for-and-against.

Latest sport

rugby league

Wests Tigers beat Bulldogs in NRL thriller

Five-eighth Luke Brooks has nailed a late field goal to earn Wests Tigers a season-saving 29-28 NRL win over Canterbury.

rugby league

Knights enter race for NRL's top four

Newcastle look certain to play their first NRL finals in seven years and are now a real chance of reaching the top four for the first time since 2006.

Australian rules football

Bombers no match as Saints bounce back

Max King booted three goals and Brad Hill showed glimpses of his best as St Kilda dominated Essendon in a 35-point AFL win on Sunday in Brisbane.

rugby league

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor's biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

rugby league

Knights leave Manly's NRL season in peril

Newcastle have scored late to beat Manly 26-24 and leave the Sea Eagles walking the finals tightrope.

news

virus diseases

More NSW Covid cases from unknown source

A man in his 80s has become NSW's latest virus fatality as authorities continue to grapple with an unknown source of coronavirus infections in Western Sydney.

sport

rugby league

Knights enter race for NRL's top four

Newcastle look certain to play their first NRL finals in seven years and are now a real chance of reaching the top four for the first time since 2006.

world

health

Auckland Covid-19 cluster grows by 12

The cluster that brought New Zealand's virus-free status to an abrupt halt continues to grow, with 12 new cases linked.