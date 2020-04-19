Discover Australian Associated Press

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says wet markets must conform to high standards in order to re-open. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Wet markets must conform to standards: WHO

By AAP

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 06:50:32

Any “wet markets” that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told a briefing.

Suspicion has fallen on a market selling live animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan as the possible origin of the new coronavirus.

“When these markets are allowed to reopen, it should only be on condition they conform to stringent food and hygiene standards,” Tedros said on Friday.

“Governments must rigorously enforce bans on trade of wildlife for food.”

