Wetter than usual spring forecast

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting above average spring rainfall for most of eastern Australia due to the potential development of La Niña, as well as warmer ocean temperatures in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Warmer conditions and above average temperatures are likely, especially in the north of Australia and the far southeast including Tasmania.

SPRING OUTLOOK:

NSW

* Greater than 80 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall for majority of the state, particularly central and western NSW due to increased likelihood of a La Niña forming

* Slightly lower chance of exceeding median rainfall along mid-to-north coast

* Higher than average temperatures predicted

VICTORIA

* High chance of exceeding median rainfall for central and northern Victoria due to increased likelihood of La Niña

* Higher than average temperatures, especially at start of spring until mid-September

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* High chance of exceeding median rainfall in far southeast

* Average to drier than average conditions likely across remainder of state

High chance of exceeding median maximum temperatures in northeast, with predicted higher than average temperatures across the state

TASMANIA

* Increased likelihood of above average temperatures

* Higher chance of above average rainfall in north and western Tasmania.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Very likely to be wetter than average across state

* Average to cooler than average days and warmer nights, due to increased cloud cover.

QUEENSLAND

* High chance of exceeding average rainfall, particularly in south and east due to the increased likelihood of La Niña event

* Above average temperatures for northern half

* Statewide rainfall likely to be more than a third below long-term average

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* High chance of above average rainfall across majority of state, particularly the southeast

* High chance of exceeding median maximum temperatures across the state, except for southeast

SOURCE: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY