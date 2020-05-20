Gold Coast whale rescuer facing $26K fine

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A man in a boat has rescued a whale calf trapped in nets off the Gold Coast. Image by Graham Long/AAP PHOTOS

Feature Report

Gold Coast whale rescuer facing $26K fine

By Aaron Bunch and Christine Flatley

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 16:15:46

A man in a tinny could be fined more than $26,000 for rescuing a whale calf trapped in nets off the Gold Coast before authorities could reach the scene.

The man rescued the stricken animal on Tuesday morning as officials took more than two hours to respond.

“I saw the whale and I thought, ‘That is pretty cool’. Then I saw he was in the net and I thought, ‘That is not cool’,” the rescuer, who asked not to be named, told reporters.

He took off his shirt and donned swimming fins before diving into waters off Burleigh Heads, using his knife to free the baby whale’s pectoral fin from the net which was cutting into its flesh.

“He was about eight to nine metres deep. Because of the adrenalin my heart was just pumping,” he said, describing his repeated resurfacing.

It’s unknown how long the calf – believed to be a humpback – had been trapped.

It was spotted about 7am by a drone operator, and a crew from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries arrived at the scene at 9.45am.

However, the man had already rescued the whale and sent it on its way, drawing a cheer from a crowd of onlookers who had gathered on the cliffs above the water.

While the rescuer is being hailed a hero on social media, he now risks a fine of up to $26,900 for interfering with shark control nets.

He said staff from Queensland Fisheries intercepted him as he came to shore.

“Yeah I’m in trouble. I wasn’t going out there to see whales. It was an expensive day but whatever … you pay the price sometimes. I didn’t think about what the fine was,” he said. 

Queensland Fisheries has confirmed it is investigating but says no fine has yet been issued.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the rescue was incredibly risky.

“It is dangerous equipment. We have unfortunately seen the loss of life when people have themselves become entangled in this equipment,” he said.

“It will be up to the department to consider whether this gentleman will be prosecuted.”

Sea Shepherd campaigner Jonathan Clark said the man’s actions were brave.

The conservation group is calling on the government to remove shark nets as the whales head north for their annual migration to warmer waters.

“Their removal during the whale migration season would be a good start and could be accompanied by the serious proving of other technologies such as drones,” Mr Clark said.

The state government’s shark control program has been mired in controversy for years.

Aspects of the program were successfully challenged in court last year by the Humane Society, which argued catching and killing sharks did not reduce the risk of an unprovoked attack.

However, a number of shark nets and drumlines were reintroduced along the Queensland coastline in a reported attempt to stem a drop in tourism numbers following a string of attacks, one of which was fatal.

The amended program encourages the release of most sharks but allows state contractors to kill sharks if necessary.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

news

health

SA to lift COVID-19 restrictions early

South Australia is lifting some coronavirus restrictions on Friday with indoor dining at cafes and restaurants allowed, along with alcohol, for up to 10 people.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.