Additional safety measures are now in place for NSW schools. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

What’s banned in NSW schools for term 3

By Maureen Dettre

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 09:32:34

EXTRA SAFETY MEASURES FOR NSW SCHOOLS TO MINIMIZE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

ACTIVITIES BANNED IN TERM THREE:

* No school formals, dances, graduation or other social events.

* No group singing (choirs) and/or other chanting activities.

* No wind instruments in group settings. Special arrangements for HSC students.

* No interschool sport, drama, debating and other events outside of the local community or zone including gala days and regional sporting carnivals.

* Sport between schools will be restricted to competing students and staff, with parents and spectators banned.

* No large arts and sports events.

* No travel outside the local community area. Metropolitan schools cannot travel outside their local area or to regional areas. Regional areas cannot travel into metropolitan areas or other regional areas.

* No school camps, excursions, interstate excursions, international excursions.

* No parents at assemblies and other school events.

* No parent volunteers in classrooms – canteen and uniform shop volunteers allowed.

* No parent/community functions, working bees, fundraisers, school BBQs, large parent information evenings, and large on-site cultural events.

* Only providers essential to the delivery of the curriculum can provide services and programs.

* No parents/carers and other non-essential visitors allowed on school grounds.

* No Kindergarten orientation.

* No year 7 orientation (delayed until term 4).

* No school or community-run playgroups.

* No face-to-face professional learning for staff.

COVID-SAFE REGULATIONS FOR TERM THREE:

* Students and staff with flu-like symptoms will need to provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 test result before being permitted to return to school.

Schools to promote:

* Regularly washing hands.

* Avoiding sharing drinks or food.

* Coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue, which should be discarded immediately.

* Filling water bottles from bubblers rather than drinking from the bubbler.

