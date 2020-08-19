What’s banned in NSW schools for term 3

EXTRA SAFETY MEASURES FOR NSW SCHOOLS TO MINIMIZE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19
ACTIVITIES BANNED IN TERM THREE:
* No school formals, dances, graduation or other social events.
* No group singing (choirs) and/or other chanting activities.
* No wind instruments in group settings. Special arrangements for HSC students.
* No interschool sport, drama, debating and other events outside of the local community or zone including gala days and regional sporting carnivals.
* Sport between schools will be restricted to competing students and staff, with parents and spectators banned.
* No large arts and sports events.
* No travel outside the local community area. Metropolitan schools cannot travel outside their local area or to regional areas. Regional areas cannot travel into metropolitan areas or other regional areas.
* No school camps, excursions, interstate excursions, international excursions.
* No parents at assemblies and other school events.
* No parent volunteers in classrooms – canteen and uniform shop volunteers allowed.
* No parent/community functions, working bees, fundraisers, school BBQs, large parent information evenings, and large on-site cultural events.
* Only providers essential to the delivery of the curriculum can provide services and programs.
* No parents/carers and other non-essential visitors allowed on school grounds.
* No Kindergarten orientation.
* No year 7 orientation (delayed until term 4).
* No school or community-run playgroups.
* No face-to-face professional learning for staff.
COVID-SAFE REGULATIONS FOR TERM THREE:
* Students and staff with flu-like symptoms will need to provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 test result before being permitted to return to school.
Schools to promote:
* Regularly washing hands.
* Avoiding sharing drinks or food.
* Coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue, which should be discarded immediately.
* Filling water bottles from bubblers rather than drinking from the bubbler.