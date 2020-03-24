What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gold Coast theme parks, Dreamworld and WhiteWater World have closed. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 13:21:20

QUEENSLAND’S VIRUS SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED

FROM MIDDAY MONDAY, MARCH 23, CLOSURES INCLUDE:

* Pubs, clubs, nightclubs and licensed venues including casinos in Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns and on the Gold Coast.

* Gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas and entertainment venues.

* Religious gatherings, places of worship. Exceptions may be made for weddings, funerals and very small groups – the one person per four square metre rule will apply.

* Restaurants and cafes – restricted to home delivery or takeaway services.

* Gold Coast theme parks, Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

* Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet’n’Wild, Paradise Country and Topgolf.

* Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

* 33 Brisbane Council Libraries.  

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said more measures would be rolled out in coming weeks.

SCHOOLS:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the current best medical advice was that schools remain open.

* Individual schools may have been forced to close if staff or students have tested positive for coronavirus.

* Parents and carers can choose to keep their children at home but they must ensure their child is engaged in online learning.

* “Parents have a choice – if they choose not to send their child to school, they can make that choice. But schools will remain open,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday.

* Any teacher, teacher’s aide or cleaners in a high-risk category should consult their principal, and should be having non-contact, the Premier said.

REMAINING OPEN:

* Doctors and pharmacists.

* Shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle shops, convenience stores and other retail stores.

* Hotels can continue to operate accommodation part of business, but not any licensed pub or club areas.

* Australia Zoo 

* Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary (koala holding photos suspended) 

* Hairdressers

* Butchers, bakers, greengrocers and other fresh food stores.

* Child care and kindergartens.

*Weddings and funerals, small gatherings with the one person per four square metre rule to apply.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

virus diseases

Virus toll 8 after cruise passenger death

More than 800 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW as authorities shut all non-essential services and urge people to follow the rules and advice.

sport

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.