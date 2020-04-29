Discover Australian Associated Press

Dentists are concerned about the long-term financial impact the lockdown will have on practices. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

What’s the drill when we return: dentists

By Finbar O'Mallon

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 15:43:44

Australia’s dental college wants to see uniform rules across the country to determine how practices operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

After restrictions on elective surgeries were eased this week, dentists across Australia are looking to get back to work.

Examinations and limited cleaning can now be performed under level two restrictions, but dentists have to avoid anything that produces airborne particles or spray.

With some procedures still restricted, industry representatives are concerned about the long-term financial impact the lockdown will have on businesses.

Royal Australasian College of Dental Surgeons president-elect Ian Meyers says states and territories have slightly different regulations when it comes to elective surgeries.

He tells AAP it would be important to have a more uniform approach to help practices when restrictions are eased further.

“So that when we do move back to level one, we can confidently get on to the treatment that’s required,” Professor Meyers said.

He noted dental practices were expensive to operate, with some closing their doors or standing down staff during the restrictions.

“Dentistry is pretty resilient, but this is probably the hardest it’s been knocked in some time,” Prof Meyers added.

Australian Dental Association president Carmelo Bonanno hoped level two restrictions on elective surgeries would see practices reopen their doors and staff back to work.

Dr Bonanno told AAP that when level three restrictions were introduced, dentists had been unsure how long they would last.

He said practices had enough personal protective equipment to provide services despite initial shortages during the early days of the pandemic.

Dr Bonanno said it was unlikely dentistry would need major reform following the virus.

“It’s certainly been an impost on dentists like it has been on other businesses, but the basic answer is eventually we’ll go back to normal,” he said.

“A lot of the commentary around, ‘this will change things forever’ is probably a little bit alarmist and … I think it’s understandable.”

Dr Bonanno said it was likely restrictions would move to level one sooner rather than later, with level one allowing for all procedures unless the patient shows signs of coronavirus.

