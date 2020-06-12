Which shares fared best in the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic hurt businesses as restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 resulted in widespread loss of revenue, job losses and closures.

But some ASX-listed companies have managed to gain advantage amid the chaos inflicted by the virus.

On February 24, $60 billion was wiped from the value of the Australian stock market as investors fully grasped the threat of the pandemic to the economy.

It was the market’s worst day in six months, and the start of a lengthy slide for stocks. The giant sell-off continued until March 23, when the market hits its lowest point.

While most businesses have resumed trading, the pandemic continues to pose challenges. The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index lost more than a third of its value at the height of the crisis and is still down over 16 per cent.

Here is a list of ASX-listed stocks that have performed best during the turbulent period starting February 24. Our measure has been the best return to shareholders, including dividend payments, with a minimum market capitalisation of $250 million.

While shares in these companies were not immune to the market downturn – most suffered sharp declines in line with the market, they have recovered better than most.

KGN – KOGAN.COM – $13.23 (up 150 per cent)

The online retailer has reported a doubling of sales in April and May even as lockdowns restricted activity in the rest of the retail sector. This follows a 20 per cent jump in first-half profit. Burman Invest chief investment officer Julia Lee says Kogan was one of the beneficiaries of an accelerated shift towards online spending. Without bricks and mortar stores, it did not suffer in the way that Myer or Premier Investments did during the pandemic, she said.



