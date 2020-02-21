Discover Australian Associated Press

Supercars legend Jamie Whincup (right) plans to drive on in 2021 after Holden's demise. Image by Sean Garnsworthy/AAP PHOTOS

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

By Oliver Caffrey

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 20:37:00

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup will drive on next year, ending speculation about his future.

The Holden great had been weighing up whether to continue his career but has used the season-opening Adelaide 500 to confirm he is going around again in 2021.

The 37-year-old has been open about considering all options during the off-season.

“My addiction for racing, speed and trying to beat my mates to the finish line started when I was seven years old,” Whincup said.

“Any thought of finishing full-time driving this year doesn’t sit well with me.

“I feel I have plenty to offer this sport from behind the wheel.

“While my full focus is on this year’s championship and delivering results, it’s great to know that all the fun will continue well into 2021.”

Another campaign with Red Bull will extend his glittering career into an extraordinary 20th Supercars season.

Discussions about Whincup’s future only intensified in October when he was elected to the Supercars Commission, a year after taking a 15 per cent stake in Triple Eight.

Whincup will again form an all-star duo with 2016 champion Shane van Gisbergen.

“It’s always good to have someone like JDub (Whincup) by your side,” van Gisbergen said.

“We get along well together and he’s still as capable of being the fastest driver on the grid.

“It’s amazing to think that his driving is still at his peak level, so I think it’s a fantastic decision for him to keep competing for a few more years.”

Ford’s Scott McLaughlin might have cantered to a second straight championship last year, but Whincup finished 2019 in stronger form by claiming three of the last four victories of the season.

Van Gisbergen was runner-up to McLaughlin for the second straight year.

Remarkably, Whincup has been in the top three of the overall standings every year since 2007, except for 2015 when he placed fifth.

He last won the championship in 2017, when he edged out McLaughlin in a thrilling finale in Newcastle.

