Whispir close to breaking even in Q4

Communications software-as-a-service platform Whispir says its cash receipts grew 27 per cent to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter, while its cash burn dropped 93 per cent to $95,000.

It had $42.2 million in annualised recurring revenue, up 4.2 per cent from the March quarter and up 35.7 per cent from a year ago, Whispir said on Monday.

The company acquired 72 net new customers during the three months to June 30 as more businesses look to adopt “sophisticated yet easy-to-use communications systems” during the pandemic, bringing its total customer numbers to 630.

The company has created 15 COVID-19 templates and 11 “return-to-work” templates that let organisations resume operations while complying with government regulations to control the novel coronavirus.

For example, Mt Buller Ski Resort in Victoria is using the platform to streamline resort access and on-mountain contact tracing, Whispir said.

“During the pandemic, the capability of the Whispir platform has really come into its own,” said chief executive Jeromy Wells.

“We have demonstrated our ability to provide fast-to-deploy, off-the-shelf and customised communications solutions for our diverse customer base.”

The company said that since listing on the ASX in June 2019 and its expenditures have closely tracking or bettering the forecasts in its prospectus.

It had $15.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, compared to its prospectus forecast of $13.9 million.

At 1050 AEST, Whispir shares were up 12.8 per cent to $3.79, up 77 per cent for the month and 146 per cent for the year.