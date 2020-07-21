Whispir close to breaking even in Q4

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells says the communications platform added dozens of customers last quarter. Image by (AAP Image/Supplied by Whispir)

Technology

Whispir close to breaking even in Q4

By Derek Rose

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 11:30:12

Communications software-as-a-service platform Whispir says its cash receipts grew 27 per cent to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter, while its cash burn dropped 93 per cent to $95,000.

It had $42.2 million in annualised recurring revenue, up 4.2 per cent from the March quarter and up 35.7 per cent from a year ago, Whispir said on Monday.

The company acquired 72 net new customers during the three months to June 30 as more businesses look to adopt “sophisticated yet easy-to-use communications systems” during the pandemic, bringing its total customer numbers to 630.

The company has created 15 COVID-19 templates and 11 “return-to-work” templates that let organisations resume operations while complying with government regulations to control the novel coronavirus.

For example, Mt Buller Ski Resort in Victoria is using the platform to streamline resort access and on-mountain contact tracing, Whispir said.

“During the pandemic, the capability of the Whispir platform has really come into its own,” said chief executive Jeromy Wells.

“We have demonstrated our ability to provide fast-to-deploy, off-the-shelf and customised communications solutions for our diverse customer base.”

The company said that since listing on the ASX in June 2019 and its expenditures have closely tracking or bettering the forecasts in its prospectus.

It had $15.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, compared to its prospectus forecast of $13.9 million.

At 1050 AEST, Whispir shares were up 12.8 per cent to $3.79, up 77 per cent for the month and 146 per cent for the year.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

cricket

ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia

This year's men's T20 World Cup in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council has announced.

Australian rules football

Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says a freshly hot interpretation of holding the ball could change the fabric of the AFL.

Australian rules football

Crows hit AFL lows with loss to Saints

St Kilda defeated Adelaide by 23 points in Monday night's AFL game at Adelaide Oval.

news

health

Three deaths and 374 new Vic COVID cases

Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 126.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

world

earnings

Oil Search revenue drops on weak prices

A sharp fall in oil and gas prices amid the coronavirus pandemic has taken 30 per cent off Oil Search's revenue in the second quarter.