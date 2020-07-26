Discover Australian Associated Press

Robert Whittaker returned to winning ways in the UFC with a hard-fought win over Darren Till. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

boxing

Whittaker outpoints Till in UFC battle

By Adrian Warren

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 14:29:31

Australia’s former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has scored a five-round unanimous points win over England’s Darren Till in a “stressful” tactical fight in Abu Dhabi.

Whittaker was floored with an elbow in the first round but landed more strikes in all rounds and was especially strong with his leg kicks.

All three judges scored Sunday’s fight 48-47 in Whittaker’s favour, in his first fight since losing the 185-pound title to Israel Adesanya last October.

Whittaker had a dominant second round, landing a left hook and then flooring Till with an overhand right.

He continued to pour on the pressure with some heavy ground and pound that included some nasty elbows.

The remaining rounds were close, but Whittaker continued to score with more significant blows and managed some takedowns in the final moments of the fight – though he was caught by Till which opened a cut on the Aussies’ head in the fifth.

“That fight was so stressful,” Whittaker said.

“For me it was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever had.

“Those takedowns got me across the line in the end.

“He knew my strengths, he stuck to a very solid game plan; he didn’t rush in, he didnt commit.”

