China trashes Australia’s inquiry victory

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health Minister Greg Hunt says an international coronavirus probe must examine wildlife wet markets. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

China trashes Australia’s inquiry victory

By Matt Coughlan

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 11:56:20

China has lashed out at claims Australia’s push for an international probe into the coronavirus has been vindicated, labelling it a “joke”.

China agreed to support an investigation after more than 110 countries co-sponsored a motion at the World Health Assembly on Monday night.

The WHA resolution calls for an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response to the pandemic.

Australia’s push for the inquiry into the origin of the virus sparked fury from Beijing with diplomatic ties between the two nations under intense pressure.

Senior government figures claim the inquiry vindicates the government’s stance, prompting a scathing response from China’s embassy in Australia.

“The draft resolution on COVID-19 to be adopted by the World Health Assembly is totally different from Australia’s proposal of an independent international review,” a spokesman told AAP on Tuesday.

“To claim the WHA’s resolution a vindication of Australia’s call is nothing but a joke.”

Senior cabinet minister David Littleproud denied the investigation was about confronting China.

“This wasn’t about persecution, this was about understanding a pandemic that 300,000 souls lost their lives to,” he told reporters in Toowoomba on Tuesday.

“We should be damn proud Australia is now leading the world.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt argued Australia’s case for the inquiry at the assembly.

He said the probe should look at health risks from wildlife wet markets, where the virus is likely to have originated in China.

“We need to learn the lessons from this pandemic and ensure we have the strongest possible global health architecture, with an enhanced ability to prevent and respond to future outbreaks,” he said.

The World Health Organisation promised the review would happen at the earliest appropriate time.

US President Donald Trump supported the probe by tweeting an AAP Newswire/SBS story on the motion. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping also backed a WHO-led review, saying his country acted with openness, transparency and responsibility all along.

“This work needs a scientific and professional attitude and needs to be led by the WHO. And the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld,” Xi told the meeting.

Xi also said China would stump up $3.1 billion over the next two years to help deal with the disease.

Australia’s relations with China have come under further strain after Beijing slapped an 80 per cent tariff on barley imports.

COVID-19 has killed 99 people across Australia, with 6389 recovered from more than 7000 cases.

Two nursing homes in Melbourne are in lockdown after residents initially tested positive before returning negative results.

A Queensland nursing home appears to have dodged a bullet after a nurse with coronavirus continued to show up for work while infected.

No residents or staff at the Rockhampton aged care facility have tested positive despite authorities bracing for thousands of infections.

Latest news

health

Virus fear no excuse for truancy: NSW govt

Students at NSW public schools will return to classroom teaching full-time from Monday, with coronavirus fears not considered a fair excuse to skip school.

crime, law and justice

Alleged Qld parent killer to be extradited

A man who allegedly bashed his parents to death near Brisbane before fleeing to NSW will be returned across the border to face murder charges.

virus diseases

Coronavirus closes Melbourne nursing homes

Two aged care facilities in Melbourne have been placed in lockdown after residents tested positive, then negative, to coronavirus.

virus diseases

China trashes Australia's inquiry victory

Australia says the establishment of a global coronavirus inquiry has vindicated its stance on the issue, prompting a sharp response from China.

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

Convicted drug trafficker Zlate Cvetanovski, appealing over the involvement of supergrass lawyer Nicola Gobbo in his case, has been released on bail.

news

health

Virus fear no excuse for truancy: NSW govt

Students at NSW public schools will return to classroom teaching full-time from Monday, with coronavirus fears not considered a fair excuse to skip school.

sport

soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.