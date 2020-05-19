Discover Australian Associated Press

Health Minister Greg Hunt says an international coronavirus probe must examine wildlife wet markets. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

WHO agrees to virus probe after Aust push

By AAP

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 04:56:41

Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic has been vindicated globally with widespread backing of the probe, including from China.

More than 110 countries at the World Health Assembly on Monday night backed a resolution calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response to the pandemic.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the probe needs to protect against the health risks of wildlife wet markets and include all populations or partners.

“We need to learn the lessons from this pandemic and ensure we have the strongest possible global health architecture, with an enhanced ability to prevent and respond to future outbreaks,” he told the assembly.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus promised a review would come “at the earliest appropriate moment”.

US President Donald Trump supported the probe by retweeting an AAP Newswire/SBS story on the motion. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping also backed a WHO-led review and said his country had acted with “openness and transparency and responsibility” all along.

“This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO. And the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld,” Xi told the meeting via video.

Xi also said China would stump up $US2 billion ($A3.1 billion) over the next two years to help deal with COVID-19.

But his comments came as China’s commerce ministry announced that that all Australian barley imports would be slapped with tariffs totalling 80.5 per cent from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Australia’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 99 after a NSW man in his 60s with underlying health conditions died after contracting the disease from a close personal contact.

Debate is also continuing over when to reopen state borders after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian hit out at her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, who admitted their joint border may not reopen until September.

Ms Berejiklian said the sooner people could travel to other parts of Australia, the quicker the economy would recover.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan and South Australian Premier Steven Marshall backed Queensland, saying their borders will remain closed until it’s safe to reopen.

However Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham urged the states to lift their borders.

Despite only nine cases being reported nationally on Monday, concerns about the spread of the virus continue.

McDonald’s closed 12 outlets across Melbourne after a delivery driver tested positive to the disease.

A Domino’s outlet has been shut for cleaning after a worker contracted the virus, while the Victorian abattoir linked to 99 cases is beginning to reopen.

