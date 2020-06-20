WHO chief warns pandemic ‘accelerating’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO says nearly half of the more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases were from the Americas. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

WHO chief warns pandemic ‘accelerating’

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 03:23:18

The head of the World Health Organisation says the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” and that more than 150,000 cases have been reported within 24 hours – the highest single-day number so far.

In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

“We are in a new and dangerous phase,” he said, warning that restrictive measures are still needed to stop the pandemic.

“Many people are understandably fed up with being at home (and) countries are understandably eager to open up their societies.”

But Tedros warned that the virus is still “spreading fast” and that measures like social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing are still critical.

With many countries easing restrictions but fearful of a second wave of COVID-19 disease, WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan urged a gradual and scientific approach.

“Exiting lockdowns must be done carefully, in a step-wise manner, and must be driven by the data,” he said.

“There is no specific definition of a second wave,” he added, saying new clusters did not necessarily mean a second wave while “second peaks” were also possible in one wave.

Ryan praised authorities in Germany, China and South Korea for their handling of the pandemic.

WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said easing of lockdowns had to be accompanied with good public health measures. “It is about being able not only to lift these measures carefully but being able to reactivate them,” she added.

Meanwhile, a study by Italy’s National Institute of Health indicated the coronavirus was in circulation in wastewater in the northern cities of Milan and Turin as of December 18, 2019 – at least two months before the virus was confirmed to have spread locally in the population.

The study was based on 40 water samples collected as part of regular checks from sewage treatment plants in northern Italy from October 2019 to February 2020.

It showed the virus that causes COVID-19 in December 18 samples from Milan and Turin, while earlier samples were negative.

“This research can contribute to understanding the beginning of the circulation of the virus in Italy,” the institute said in a statement.

Germany’s disease control centre reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in a month on Friday as positive tests from an outbreak at a slaughterhouse enter the statistics

The Robert Koch Institute listed 770 new cases, taking its total tally since the start of the outbreak to 188,534.

It was the biggest daily increase since May 20.

Authorities in the western region of Guetersloh are testing thousands of workers at a slaughterhouse.

At least 730 people have already tested positive for the coronavirus there.

Indian authorities recorded the highest one-day spike of 13,586 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total to 380,532.

India’s death toll reached 12,573, a rise of 336.

India stands behind the United States, Brazil and Russia in the number of cases.

More than 8.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 454,152​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

Australian rules football

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

rugby league

Penrith beat Storm, prove NRL credentials

Penrith have claimed just their third win over Melbourne in 15 years, with Viliame Kikau and Nathan Cleary helping them to a 21-14 NRL victory at Campbelltown.

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

Australian rules football

AFL 'hypocritical' on racism: Wilkinson

Former player Joel Wilkinson says the AFL's support of the Black Lives Matter is hypocritical and has detailed his experiences of racism in the code.

news

politics

Further lifting of virus restrictions near

People in the ACT can already gather in larger crowds, while Victorians will enjoy a further lifting of coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

sport

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

world

virus diseases

Apple to shut some US stores due to virus

As rise in the number of new coronavirus cases in parts of the United States has prompted Apple to close its stores again in four states.