WHO declares coronavirus is now a pandemic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the virus outbreak is a pandemic. Image by EPA PHOTO

epidemic and plague

WHO declares coronavirus is now a pandemic

By Nicole Winfield, Colleen Barry and John Leicester

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 04:11:56

The World Health Organisation has declared the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic, expressing alarm both about mounting infections and slow government responses.  

But the organisation says it’s not too late for countries to act.

By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” it had previously shied away from, the UN health agency appeared to want to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Wednesday.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise their people in the response.

“We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the battle against the virus that started in China.

“They’re suffering but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon,” WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said.

Italy weighed imposing even tighter restrictions on daily life and announced billions in financial relief on Wednesday to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus.

It was the country’s latest effort to adjust to the fast-evolving health crisis that silenced the usually bustling heart of the Catholic faith, St Peter’s Square.

In Iran, by far the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. 

Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 – behind only China and Italy.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. 

But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. 

More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4300 have died.

But the vast majority of people recover. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Latest sport

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

Formula One

FIA boss behind Ferrari settlement: report

FIA president and ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt was reportedly behind a settlement with his old team after an investigation into the Italian outfit's 2019 engine.

motor racing

Ricciardo wary as three self-isolate at GP

Australian F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo has pulled out of a press conference at Albert Park as three enter self-isolation over coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Bulldogs drama overshadows NRL kick off

The NRL season opener is meant to be a celebration of Simply the Best, but Canterbury's schoolgirl scandal is simply the worst-case scenario for all concerned.

news

health

Brisbane clubbers at risk of coronavirus

Queensland Health has issued warning to patrons of a popular venue that someone who tested positive to coronavirus spent a night clubbing in Brisbane's CBD.

sport

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

world

crime, law and justice

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in a Manhattan court following his recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.