Several governments are holding talks aimed at allowing travel between countries. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

By AAP

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 06:37:06

The World Health Organisation hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, its chief scientist says.

The WHO is also drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a vaccine is approved.

More than 8.40 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 449,032​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Denmark’s government said on Thursday it will allow entry to citizens from most European countries with a low number of COVID-19 infections from June 27 – two months earlier than originally planned.

In Asia, Vietnamese authorities were holding talks aimed at easing the entry of citizens from China, South Korea and Japan into the country.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government was discussing possible resumption of mutual visits with Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand – all countries where coronavirus infections are largely under control.

Meanwhile, a Chinese medical expert said Beijing had brought its latest coronavirus outbreak under control.

Officials also said the trading sections for meat and seafood in the capital’s wholesale food market were found to be severely contaminated with the coronavirus.

The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or buy up-front doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters.

India recorded its the highest one-day increase of 12,281 coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total caseload to 366,946 but the government has ruled out reimposing a country-wide lockdown.

India’s total deaths reached 12,237, a rise of 334 in the past 24 hours, according to a Health Ministry statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected a new lockdown, saying the country has to think about further unlocking and minimising all possibilities of harm to people.

South Korea reported 59 cases as infections continue to steadily rise in the greater capital area.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the country’s caseload to 12,257, including 280 deaths.

It said 39 of the new cases came from Seoul and its metropolitan area, where health authorities have been scrambling to stem transmissions amid increased economic activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.

