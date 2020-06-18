Discover Australian Associated Press

Dexamethasone could be given to some COVID-19 patients after a trial showed it reduced deaths. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

WHO hails virus trial results for steroid

By AAP

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 19:54:29

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it’s moving to update its guidelines on treating people stricken with COVID-19 to reflect results of a clinical trial that showed a cheap, common steroid can help save critically ill patients.

Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

The WHO’s clinical guidance for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is aimed at doctors and other medical professionals and seeks to use the latest data to inform clinicians on how best to tackle all phases of the disease, from screening to discharge.

Although the dexamethasone study’s results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients.

For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO.

The benefit was only seen in patients seriously ill with COVID-19 and was not observed in patients with milder disease.

The positive news comes as coronavirus infections accelerated in some places including the United States and as Beijing cancelled scores of flights to help contain a fresh outbreak in China’s capital.

“This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement late on Tuesday. The agency said it was looking forward to the full data analysis of the study in coming days.

“WHO will coordinate a meta-analysis to increase our overall understanding of this intervention. WHO clinical guidance will be updated to reflect how and when the drug should be used in COVID-19,” the agency added.

Australian rules football

Hogan boosts Dockers against Power in AFL

Fremantle are set to regain key forward Jesse Hogan after an extended injury lay-off when they face Port Adelaide in round three of the AFL season.

Graham exit to give Dragons a big makeover

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return to the English Super League, freeing up more space in the club's 2021 salary cap.

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

Undecided Barty wants more US Open answers

Aussie world No.1 Ashleigh Barty remains undecided over whether or not she'll contest this year's US Open in New York, the one-time US epicentre of COVID-19.

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

State closes Claremont murders trial case

The state has closed its case in the Claremont serial killings trial, saying evidence had "unmasked" Bradley Robert Edwards as the murderer of all three women.

China passes draft Hong Kong security law

The Chinese legislature has passed a draft of the Hong Kong security law, which has been criticised for stripping away democratic freedoms.