WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Some researchers think the WHO isn't fully recognising the risk of aerosol transmission of COVID-19. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

By Richard Read, Los Angeles Times

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 05:27:10

Six months into a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people, more than 200 scientists from around the world are challenging the official view of how the coronavirus spreads.

The World Health Organisation and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain that you have to worry about only two types of transmission: inhaling respiratory droplets from an infected person in your immediate vicinity or – less common – touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

But other experts contend that the guidance ignores growing evidence that a third pathway also plays a significant role in contagion.

They say multiple studies demonstrate that particles known as aerosols – microscopic versions of standard respiratory droplets – can hang in the air for long periods and float for several metres, making poorly ventilated rooms, buses and other confined spaces dangerous even when people stay 1.8 metres from one another.

“We are 100 per cent sure about this,” said Lidia Morawska, a professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.

She makes the case in an open letter to the WHO accusing the United Nations agency of failing to issue appropriate warnings about the risk.

A total of 239 researchers from 32 countries signed the letter, which is set to be published next week in a scientific journal.

In interviews, experts said that aerosol transmission appears to be the only way to explain several “super-spreading” events, including the infection of diners at a restaurant in China who sat at separate tables and of choir members in the US state of Washington who took precautions during a rehearsal.

WHO officials have acknowledged that the virus can be transmitted through aerosols but say that occurs only during medical procedures such as intubation that can spew large quantities of the microscopic particles.

Dr Benedetta Allegranzi, a top WHO expert on infection prevention and control, said in responses to questions from the Los Angeles Times that Morawska and her group presented theories based on laboratory experiments rather than evidence from the field.

“We value and respect their opinions and contributions to this debate,” Allegranzi wrote in an email.

But in weekly teleconferences, a large majority of a group of more than 30 international experts advising the WHO has “not judged the existing evidence sufficiently convincing to consider airborne transmission as having an important role in COVID-19 spread”.

She added that such transmission “would have resulted in many more cases and even more rapid spread of the virus”.

The proponents of aerosol transmission said masks worn correctly would help prevent the escape of exhaled aerosols as well as inhalation of the microscopic particles.

But they said the spread could also be reduced by improving ventilation and zapping indoor air with ultraviolet light in ceiling units.

Jose Jimenez, a University of Colorado chemist who signed the letter, said the idea of aerosol transmission should not frighten people.

“It’s not like the virus has changed,” he said.

“We think the virus has been transmitted this way all along, and knowing about it helps protect us.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake waits on NRL abuse charge

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will learn on Monday if he faces a significant ban for the vile abuse of an NRL referee.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologises for abusing referee

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

rugby league

Newcastle rediscover true grit in NRL

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has saluted the Knights' rediscovered grit after their controversial 14-12 NRL win over Manly at Brookvale on Sunday night.

Australian rules football

Demons frustrated as injury-hit Tigers win

Melbourne have slipped to 17th on the ladder after Richmond overcame a long casualty list to score a 27-point win at the MCG.

news

politics

Eden-Monaro a 'fantastic victory':Albanese

Labor's Kristy McBain has claimed victory in the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, just pipping Liberal Fiona Kotvojs, after a hard-fought battle.

sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake waits on NRL abuse charge

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will learn on Monday if he faces a significant ban for the vile abuse of an NRL referee.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.