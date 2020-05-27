WHO-led hydroxychloroquine trials halted

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO says a trial involving giving hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients has been halted. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

WHO-led hydroxychloroquine trials halted

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 04:47:02

Tests of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients have been halted following a recent report that the anti-malarial drug could increase the mortality in coronavirus patients, the World Health Organisation says.

The tests were part of the WHO-led international Solidarity Trial, which aims to find out if existing medications that were developed against malaria, HIV, Ebola and multiple sclerosis could help to treat the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Last week, US and Swiss scientists reported in The Lancet journal that hydroxychloroquine and the similar drug chloroquine could lead to higher death rates and heart palpitations.

The medications have not been shown to be effective against COVID-19, they wrote.

A decision has been taken to implement “a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the safety data is reviewed,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing from Geneva.

So far, 3500 patients from 17 countries have been enrolled in tests that are being carried out under the umbrella of the Solidarity Trial.

While WHO has been advising against using malaria drugs against the coronavirus as long as the trials are still under way, the Brazilian Health Ministry last week authorised hydroxochloroquine for treating mild as well as severe COVID-19 cases.

US President Donald Trump has made headlines for promoting and taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive drug against COVID-19, but he said on Wednesday that he would soon stop using it.

Tedros stressed that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are safe for treating patients with malaria and certain autoimmune diseases.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus vaccine doubtful for Olympics

The chief medical officer of Australia's Olympic team says there is no guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be found before next year's Games.

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

news

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students, as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

sport

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.