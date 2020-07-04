WHO lists 17 potential virus vaccines

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO says 17 potential virus vaccines are being trialled on humans. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

WHO lists 17 potential virus vaccines

By AAP

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 16:13:02

The World Health Organisation says 17 potential vaccines for the coronavirus are currently undergoing clinical trials on humans.

The most advanced candidate is being developed by Britain’s Oxford University, the UN global health body said on Thursday at the end of a two-day coronavirus research conference.

The WHO said it remains optimistic, even if the current trials do not succeed.

“We have a broad pipeline with four different types of vaccine,” said Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, who is responsible for research and development at WHO.

More than 150 active substances are currently being researched in the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

The AZD1222 vaccine from Oxford is the first to enter phase 3 of a clinical trial, meaning large-scale tests on many people to determine the drug’s effectiveness and safety.

Five further potential vaccines are currently in phase 2 tests, where trials occur on a smaller number of patients whose health condition suggests the substance should show an effect.

In phase 1, active substances are typically tested on healthy people to check their tolerance.

Clinical trials of vaccines are also underway in Germany, including at the Mainz-based company Biontech and at CureVac in Tuebingen.

It remains uncertain whether a vaccine will be widely available by the end of the year, a hope expressed by WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan in June.

It usually takes 10 to 15 years to develop a vaccine. However, the global spread of the new coronavirus has pushed countless researchers, pharmaceutical companies and regulators to unprecedented efforts to accelerate development.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star De Goey's indecent assault charge

Star Collingwood AFL forward Jordan De Goey has been charged with indecent assault relating to an incident in 2015, the Magpies have confirmed.

Australian rules football

Bombers' Stringer to miss at least a month

Essendon star Jake Stringer will miss at least a month with an ankle injury after going down late in the Bombers' upset win against Collingwood on Friday night.

rugby league

Wigan confirm Bateman return from Raiders

Wigan have announced Canberra back-rower John Bateman has agreed to a four-year deal with the Super League club for the start of the 2021 Super League season.

Australian rules football

Steele sideshow no excuse for beaten Pies

The circus around Steele Sidebottom's off-field indiscretion was no excuse for Collingwood's poor display against Essendon, coach Nathan Buckley says.

Australian rules football

McKenna on board for Dons' hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon's reserves in a practice match.

news

epidemic and plague

Victoria's virus cases jump by 108

Victoria has recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, with nine public housing estates in Melbourne locked down and two postcodes joining the list of virus hotspots.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star De Goey's indecent assault charge

Star Collingwood AFL forward Jordan De Goey has been charged with indecent assault relating to an incident in 2015, the Magpies have confirmed.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.