WHO medic has hope as world fights virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China is among a handful of countries that have managed to contain the coronavirus to some extent. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

WHO medic has hope as world fights virus

By Kate Kelland and Stephanie Nebehay

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 03:33:43

Parts of the world are starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic but the new coronavirus will pose significant risks until vaccines are developed, the WHO’s top emergencies expert says.

Executive director of the World Health Organisation’s emergencies program Mike Ryan says while many countries are still in the eye of the storm, others are beginning to show it is possible to contain the disease to some extent.

“In that sense, there’s hope,” Ryan told Reuters in an online interview from Geneva.

“At a global level the situation is still very, very serious but the pattern of the disease and the trajectory of the virus is very different in different parts of the world right now,” he said.

“What we’re learning is that it is possible to get this disease under control and it is possible to begin resuming normal economic and social life, with a new way of having to do that, and with extreme caution and vigilance.”

However, some countries in Africa and in central and South America are still seeing “an upwards trajectory in cases”, Ryan warned. 

Although they may not appear to have a big problem yet, the availability of tests remains an issue.

More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December.

“We’re in the middle of the fight of our lives – all of us around the world,” Ryan said. 

“There’s going to be a significant and extended risk until we reach a point where we have a safe and effective vaccine available to all.”

Ryan said some countries, including China, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and others, had reached what he described as “a steady state” with regard to the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile Europe and North America are beginning to emerge from “very intense epidemics” of the disease and are now trying to navigate a safe exit from severe restrictions on economic and social activities imposed in the past few months, he said.

After months of severe lockdown, people in Italy and Spain were starting to enjoy a little more freedom on Sunday. 

Israel has opened some schools, while South Korea said it would further relax social distancing rules from May 6, allowing a phased re-opening of businesses.

Ryan said this showed “not that the virus can be beaten absolutely, but that we can reach a point where we have enough control over the virus that our social and economic lives can begin again”.

He reiterated, however, that any government seeking to relax restrictions should do so with extreme caution.

The WHO warned on Friday that countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being on the look-out for COVID-19 and ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back. 

Latest sport

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

rugby league

Warriors coach learns from Aust cricketers

Stephen Kearney will channel the journey of the zero-to-hero Australian cricket team as he prepares his Warriors for their unique NRL challenge.

corruption

Resuming sports codes warned of crime risk

David Sharpe, head of new anti-corruption body Sports Integrity Australia, says criminals will seek to exploit competitions resuming after COVID-19 stoppages.

news

election

Barilaro backs Constance for Eden-Monaro

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he will be supporting Andrew Constance if he stands in Eden-Monaro, as Labor named Bega mayor Kristy McBain as its choice.

sport

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.