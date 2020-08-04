Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there may never be a "silver bullet" for the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

WHO plays down virus ‘silver bullet’ hopes

By Michael Shields and Emma Farge

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 21:21:19

The World Health Organisation has warned that despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and the road to normality will be long.

More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 688,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted all nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and testing.

“The message to people and governments is clear: ‘Do it all’,” Tedros told a virtual news briefing from the UN body’s headquarters in Geneva. He said face masks should become a symbol of solidarity round the world.

“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be.”

Ryan said countries with high transmission rates, including Brazil and India, needed to brace for a big battle: “The way out is long and requires a sustained commitment.”

The WHO officials said an advance investigative team in China, where the virus originated, was not yet back.

A larger, WHO-led team of Chinese and international experts is planned next to study the origins of the virus in the city of Wuhan, although the timing and composition of that is not yet clear.

Tedros also urged mothers to continue breastfeeding even if they had COVID-19, as the benefits “substantially” outweighed the risks of infection.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

Australian rules football

North's Hobart AFL game shifted to Qld

North Melbourne will host Brisbane at Metricon Stadium instead of in Hobart due to Tasmania keeping its borders closed until at least the end of August.

rugby league

Dragons drop Norman to arrest NRL slump

St George Illawarra have dropped half Corey Norman for Thursday night's NRL match against Sydney Roosters.

cricket

CA delays T20 series, UK tour looms large

Australia won't face West Indies in a Twenty20 series later this year but a limited-overs tour of England next month is close to being ticked off.

rugby league

Bulldogs players want SBW back at Belmore

Canterbury fans have long memories but Bulldogs players say Sonny Bill Williams would be welcomed back at Belmore if the NRL battlers could sign the superstar.

news

disease

Qld bans diplomat quarantine exemptions

Queensland's premier has asked police to investigate a letter used by a man to claim a diplomatic exemption from mandatory hotel quarantine.

sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

world

terrorism

Mosques terrorist costing NZ millions

New Zealand deputy prime minister Winston Peters has contradicted PM Jacinda Ardern, calling on Australia to house the Christchurch mosque terrorist.