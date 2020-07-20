Discover Australian Associated Press

Global new coronavirus cases have risen to a record high for the second day in a row, the WHO says. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

WHO reports new record daily rise in cases

By AAP

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 06:24:03

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday.

Deaths rose by 7360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.

Deaths have been averaging 4800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4600 a day in June.

Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months.

The WHO reported 71,484 new cases in the United States, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa.

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil.

Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.

Cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark on Thursday, doubling in less than a month and adding nearly 40,000 new cases a day.

The United States leads with world with more than 3.7 million cases.

