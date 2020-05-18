Discover Australian Associated Press

The WHO's World Health Assembly, in a virtual format this time, will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

epidemic and plague

China backs WHO-led COVID probe ultimately

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 21:10:07

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, President Xi Jinping has announced.

Xi, in a video speech on Monday to the World Health Assembly in Switzerland, said China had been open and transparent about the outbreak which first emerged in his country in late 2019. He said Beijing would support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Xi also pledged $US2 billion ($A3.1 billion) over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and said any vaccines developed against the disease by China would be made public.

In Geneva, Switzerland’s president has opened the WHO’s annual assembly, pledging her country’s full cooperation to its leader as it coordinates the global response to the pandemic.

“Director-General, as you go through this crisis, be assured that you have Switzerland’s full support and cooperation,” Simonetta Sommaruga told the online World Health Assembly, referring to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. She urged its 194 member states to “act together” in the crisis.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Geneva-based body “irreplaceable” and said it needed greater resources to provide support for developing countries.

