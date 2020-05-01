WHO study safety of hugs for grandparents

A top World Health Organisation official says the UN health agency is looking into whether grandparents can safely hug their grandchildren without risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The comments from Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of WHO’s emergencies program, come after a senior Swiss health official this week suggested that grandparents could hold young grandchildren – under age 10 – close without risk of contracting COVID-19 disease.

Most statistics show the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions have been the overwhelming majority of victims who have died from the pandemic.

At a WHO news conference, Van Kerkhove acknowledged that many grandparents “are dying to hug their children, grandchildren” and said the issue was one of the “living reviews” conducted by WHO.