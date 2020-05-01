Discover Australian Associated Press

Maria van Kerkhove says the WHO is looking into whether grandparents can safely hug young children. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

WHO study safety of hugs for grandparents

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 06:15:32

A top World Health Organisation official says the UN health agency is looking into whether grandparents can safely hug their grandchildren without risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The comments from Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of WHO’s emergencies program, come after a senior Swiss health official this week suggested that grandparents could hold young grandchildren – under age 10 – close without risk of contracting COVID-19 disease.

Most statistics show the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions have been the overwhelming majority of victims who have died from the pandemic.

At a WHO news conference, Van Kerkhove acknowledged that many grandparents “are dying to hug their children, grandchildren” and said the issue was one of the “living reviews” conducted by WHO.

