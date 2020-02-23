WHO worried about virus cases with no link

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO Director General is worried about coronavirus cases with no link to China. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

WHO worried about virus cases with no link

By AAP

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 22:22:10

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small, its director general has said.

Cases with no clear link include those with no travel history to China or contact with a confirmed case, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing.

China has reported 75,569 cases to the WHO, including 2,239 deaths, he said. 

According to available data, the disease remains mild in 80 per cent of coronavirus patients, and is severe or critical in 20 per cent of patients, he said. 

The virus has been fatal in 2 per cent of reported cases.

The risk of death increases for older patients, Tedros said, adding there were relatively few cases among children.

Outside China, there have been 1,200 cases in 26 countries, with eight deaths, Tedros said. That includes one confirmed case on the African continent, in Egypt, he said.

He called the reported decline in new cases in China welcome news but said it had to be interpreted very cautiously, adding, “It is far too early to make predictions about this outbreak”.

A WHO-led international team of experts, which has been on the ground in China for the past week, will travel to Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, on Saturday.

“Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems,” Tedros said.

The WHO is calling for $US675 million to support countries, especially those which are most vulnerable, he said, adding it has identified 13 countries in Africa that are seen as a priority because of their links to China.

It has shipped more than 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment to several African countries, and is ready to ship almost 60,000 more sets to 19 countries in coming weeks, Tedros said.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaughlin spoils Holden's Supercars party

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has claimed an unlikely win at the Adelaide 500, leaving Holden's Shane van Gisbergen in his wake at the opening Supercars round.

cricket

Australia not in spin over T20 WCup 'blip'

Australia will need to beat Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in order to keep their T20 World Cup title hopes alive.

boxing

Fury stuns Wilder to reclaim boxing crown

Tyson Fury has dominated Deontay Wilder, whose corner has thrown in the towel in the seventh round of their world heavyweight boxing title rematch in Las Vegas.

golf

Teen amateur's stunning 8-shot Classic win

Sydney teen amateur golfer Stephanie Kyriacou has won the Australian Ladies Classic by eight shots at Bonville.

rugby league

Bulldogs set to seek more NRL cap relief

Scans are expected to confirm Chris Smith suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the annual NRL All Stars clash.

news

crime, law and justice

Mourners gather for murdered mum and kids

People have gathered for a vigil in Brisbane to remember a murdered mum and her children.

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin spoils Holden's Supercars party

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has claimed an unlikely win at the Adelaide 500, leaving Holden's Shane van Gisbergen in his wake at the opening Supercars round.

world

virus diseases

Italy races to contain virus outbreak

The Italian government has passed stringent emergency measures as the number of people there infected with the coronavirus jumped above 100.