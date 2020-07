Victoria has recorded 74 new coronavirus cases, including 16 connected to controlled outbreaks, after recording 108 new infections on Saturday.

One of the new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, four were from routine testing, and 53 are still under investigation from our public health team.

The Saturday spike resulted in Premier Daniel Andrews announcing a lockdown of nine inner-Melbourne public housing blocks and more areas being added to the COVID-19 “hot zone”.