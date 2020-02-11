Fire-hit Aust locals rejoice royal visit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
William and Kate will tour bushfire-ravaged towns on their second visit to Australia as a couple. Image by Rob Griffith/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Fire-hit Aust locals rejoice royal visit

By Jodie Stephens and Dominica Sanda

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 17:41:40

Communities on the bushfire-ravaged NSW south coast hope a potential royal visit by Prince William and his wife Catherine will shine a spotlight on the region and its reconstruction efforts.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected later this week to issue a formal invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after being in discussions with Kensington Palace about the bushfire tour.

Bega Valley Shire Council mayor Kristy McBain says the visit would keep her devastated community in the forefront of the public’s mind.

“The spotlight that follows the royals would transfer to the area,” the mayor told AAP on Tuesday.

“It’s really nice they get how important it is to use their presence and their stature to highlight how important it is to rebuild and assist small Australian communities.”

It’s hoped a British royal visit would boost local tourism after bushfires drove many businesses to the brink during what is typically peak season.

“Any additional visitors to our area would be a benefit to a number of our small businesses,” Ms McBain said.

Mogo Wildlife Park director Chad Staples says any publicity for the region is positive.

The wildlife park was forced to temporarily close while staff worked to protect animals from fires over summer.

“It’s nice we’re at least on the radar,” Mr Staples told AAP on Tuesday.

“Even if it gives one person a positive moment, it’s good.”

South Buxton local Jeff Van Der Korput, who used a homemade tanker to defend properties from fire in December, thought a royal visit would be well received.

He said locals would appreciate any attention on the area.

“There’s a lot of people, particularly in our Balmoral local area, that feel like they got massively forgotten,” he told AAP.

“The fires sort of went through and then went down the coast and we got very left behind here actually, a lot of people feel that way.

“So I think that anyone who takes interest in our particular area now would be well received.”

MidCoast Council Mayor David West, whose region was also devastated by fire, said a visit from the royal couple would be “such a boost in the arm of the people that have lost everything in this area”.

“It would give them … an indication that they haven’t been forgotten, that their wellbeing is being felt by the leaders of the British Commonwealth of Nations and I can’t think of anything better,” Mr West told AAP.

The trip would be William’s fifth visit to Australia and the couple’s first since 2014.

No dates or locations for the potential bushfire tour have been settled.

The prime minister is expected to propose a program in his official letter to the palace.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

crime, law and justice

Gobbo admits knowing of gangland kill plot

Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo admits she knew of a plot by one of her clients to get a new trial by killing his co-accused in a drug case, a royal commission has heard.

disaster and accident

Fire-hit Aust locals rejoice royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit bushfire-ravaged towns on their second trip to Australia, with the PM this week expected to issue an invitation.

crime, law and justice

Lyn Dawson allegedly seen at royal tour

A family friend of Sydney murder-accused Chris Dawson believes she saw his missing wife Lynette alive at a royal tour a year after her disappearance.

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

news

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

sport

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.