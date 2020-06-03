Willow’s stepmum in court on murder charge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shannon White (centre) has been charged with murdering her four-year-old stepdaughter Willow Dunn. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Willow’s stepmum in court on murder charge

By Cheryl Goodenough

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 14:36:34

The stepmother accused of murdering four-year-old Brisbane girl Willow Dunn has had her charge mentioned in court.

Shannon Leigh White, 43, was not brought into Brisbane Magistrates Court when the matter was mentioned on Wednesday afternoon.

She is accused of murdering Willow on May 23.

Willow’s severely malnourished body was found at a Cannon Hill house two days later.

White was arrested by police on Wednesday morning.

Willow’s father Mark James Dunn has also been charged with her murder.

White was remanded in custody to appear in court with Dunn on July 20.

She did not apply for bail.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Willow's stepmum in court on murder charge

A Brisbane woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her four-year-old stepdaughter Willow Dunn.

economy, business and finance

Australia is now in a recession: Treasurer

Australia is now in a recession as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed.

crime, law and justice

Indigenous teen's family wants cop charged

The family of an indigenous NSW teenager who was filmed being knocked down and arrested in Sydney has called for the arresting officer to be charged.

inquiry

Bushfires information sharing a challenge

The bushfires royal commission will examine the Australian Defence Force's role in responding to natural disasters.

politics

Reform for jobs growth as recession hits

Unions and business groups are putting their differences aside in a bid to create jobs as the economy enters recession in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

economy, business and finance

Australia is now in a recession: Treasurer

Australia is now in a recession as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed.

sport

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Clashes with NY police in latest protests

Curfews and threats of calling in the military have failed to hold back tens of thousands of people protesting over police brutality against black Americans.