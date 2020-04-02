Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled, the All England Club has announced. Image by EPA PHOTO

tennis

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus

By Agencies

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 02:52:36

Wimbledon has become the latest sporting event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

While the decision had looked inevitable for some time, since the virtual shutdown of world sport and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon had been one of the few events not to have been officially cancelled or postponed.

But after emergency talks between the various stakeholders over the last few days, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on Wednesday that it was impossible for the grass court Grand Slam, scheduled for June 29-July 12, to take place.

The All England Club said in a statement: “It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.”

Wimbledon first was held in 1877 and has been contested every year since, with the exception of two periods: from 1915-18 because of World War I, and from 1940-45 because of World War II.

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars,” club chairman Ian Hewitt said in a press release.

“But, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond.”

The men’s ATP Tour and women’s WTA Tour are already suspended until at least June 7 but it looks extremely unlikely that any professional tennis will be possible throughout the northern hemisphere summer as the pandemic worsens in Europe and the US

The French Open, originally due to be held from May 24-June 7 has been postponed and controversially rescheduled by the French tennis federation for September 20-October 4, shortly after the end of the US Open.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer reacted to the announcement with a single word, tweeting: “devastated.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova expressed how much she will miss competing at the tournament.

“Definitely a tough one to take, with the announcement of the cancellation of Wimbledon this year,” she said in a tweeted statement.

“Not only is it a special tournament to me, but it’s a tournament that has been part of history for so long that it will leave a big hole in the calendar.

“I will miss playing on the beautiful grass and wearing my whites, BUT of course we know it will be back better than ever next year. And maybe we will all appreciate it even more! Stay safe and stay inside.”

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the American teenager who stunned everyone by reaching the last 16 last year, tweeted: “I’m gonna miss playing in Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys.”

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

McLachlan rules out best-of-three AFL GF

Football great Leigh Matthews is a big supporter of a best-of-three grand final series, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has ruled it out.

rugby league

Greenberg to take same cut as NRL players

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg will take the same pay cut as the game's players during the coronavirus stoppage.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

About half of the A-League's players are unlikely to be eligible for monies under the federal government's JobKeepers package.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to 10

A 10th person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

Australian rules football

McLachlan rules out best-of-three AFL GF

Football great Leigh Matthews is a big supporter of a best-of-three grand final series, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has ruled it out.

world

virus diseases

Australians stuck in Nepal to return home

Australian and New Zealand tourists in Nepal have boarded a chartered flight bound for Brisbane.