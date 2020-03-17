Discover Australian Associated Press

The remaining games of the NBL grand final series between Sydney and Perth have been scrapped. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Winner unknown as NBL cancels finals

By Murray Wenzel

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 17:29:18

The NBL will take up to two days to decide if a winner will even be crowned but Sydney coach Will Weaver says that’s irrelevant after the threat of coronavirus forced the cancellation of the grand final series with two games to play.

Down 2-1 and due to play defending champions Perth on Friday, the minor premiers informed the NBL they would not travel to Western Australia as planned on Wednesday.

The NBL promptly cancelled the best-of-five series, with a decision on which team, if any, claims the trophy due in the next 48 hours.

The Kings’ decision came as Western Australian health experts called for a state border closure, the club confirming on Wednesday it was a move made with the “well-being of society” in mind.

“Not to be flippant, but it couldn’t matter less to us in the scheme of things,” Weaver said when asked about the process of deciding a champion.

“The relevance of the competition is so greatly diminished by this.

“Personally I would be willing to risk a lot to have the chance to compete and win the championship and know that’s the view of any of our players.

“But I’m proud that the decision was made to reflect the fact our competitive desires are well and truly secondary.”

Weavers’ Kings became the first team to lead the league from the first to last regular-season round this season, but Perth sit just one game from their 10th NBL title.

All three games of the final series have gone the way of the visiting team, with the last two played in empty stadiums.

Kings owner Paul Smith said until today he had been happy to complete the series behind closed doors and that the NBL hadn’t pressured them to continue playing.

And he wouldn’t be drawn on if the NBL should have taken the decision out of their hands. 

“Mr (Larry) Kestelman runs the league, (and) we play in it; I can’t comment as to where they’re at,” he said. 

“Ultimately, my responsibilities are to my principles, and to our people.

“We’re on an island on this one, and I don’t regret the decision. It’s a decision I’d make every other day of the week if I had to.”

Kestelman said he was understanding and respectful of the Kings’ decision in “what were extraordinary times for everyone”.

It is a bizarre conclusion to arguably the league’s most successful season that, thanks to the performances of NBA hopefuls LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton and Didi Louzada, drew record crowds both in stadiums and online.

