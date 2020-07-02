Winton Supercars switched to Sydney

The Supercars round in Winton later this month has been shifted to Sydney due to the coronavirus spike in Melbourne.

Scheduled for July 18 and 19 at Winton Motor Raceway, which is two hours north-east of Melbourne, the fourth round of the 2020 series will now be raced in front of fans at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The change is in response to new Queensland border measures regarding Victoria.

The latest restrictions would affect Queensland-based teams who would be required to quarantine if they visited the southern state.

Supercars boss Sean Seamer said the decision was made to return to Eastern Creek for a second consecutive round after last weekend’s successful return to racing.

“Following discussions with all government health authorities on the new interstate restrictions, the practicable solution is to go back to Sydney Motorsport Park later this month,” Seamer said on Thursday.

“Sydney Motorsport Park was a logical choice as we have a proven track record of completing a safe event there based on what we achieved last week.

“Following NSW State Government guidance, we are thrilled that we will be able to accommodate fans each day of the July event.”

Ticketing information will be released in coming days including each day’s limit for attendance.

Fans are requested to maintain physical distancing.

Paddock access will be restricted to the racing teams and officials while corporate facilities will remain closed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

No other events on Supercars’ revised calendar have been amended at this stage.