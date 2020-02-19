Discover Australian Associated Press

Wisetech Global CEO Richard White says the coronavirus will hurt the company's growth. Image by (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

earnings forecast

WiseTech plummits on coronavirus downgrade

By Derek Rose

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 13:21:03

WiseTech Global shares have plunged 20 per cent after the logistics software platform downgraded its guidance because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

WiseTech expects to deliver full-year earnings of $114 million to $132 million, down from its previous forecast of $145 million to $153 million.

It now expects full-year revenue to grow 21 per cent to 29 per cent to $420 million to $450 million, down from the previous prediction of $440 million to $460 million.

“The unexpected outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the effective shutdown of China, a critical driver of the global manufacturing supply chain and a 16 per cent contributor to global GDP, is creating negative flow-on effects to manufacturing, slowing supply chains and economic trade across the world,” WiseTech Global founder and chief executive Richard White said in a statement.

WiseTech Global shares were down 21.1 per cent to a six-week low of $23.24 at 1313 AEDT.

The company said in the six months to December 31 its profit was up 160 per cent to $59.9 million compared with the same period in 2018. 

Its revenue rose 31.4 per cent to $205.9 million, driven by both new and existing customers of its CargoWise platform and by WiseTech’s 14 acquisitions in fiscal 2019.

WiseTech has continued to gobble up logistics companies, adding four more since July 1, most recently Switerzland-based freight forwarding solution provider SISA for $15.5 million upfront.

“In expanding geographically, we buy into market positions that would take years to build, and then we integrate the acquired industry and developer talent and customers over time to accelerate our growth,” WiseTech said.

WiseTech says its CargoWise platform can now reach 150 countries, handling freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing and other logistics services.

WiseTEch declared an interim dividend of 1.7 cents per share, fully franked, compared with 1.5 cents a year ago.

WISETECH 

* Revenue for the half-year ended December 31 up 31.4pct to $205.9m, compared with the same period in 2018

* Net profit up 159.6 pct to $59.9m

* Dividend up 0.2 cents per share to 1.7 cents.

Summer Olympics

AOC boss 'satisfied' Games safe from virus

The boss of the Australian Olympic Committee has returned from a trip to Tokyo satisfied with coronavirus precautions for the Games.

